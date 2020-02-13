Lauren Graham totally thought that this actor was Brad Pitt

This is going to do Dax shepardthe day.

Thursday, Lauren Graham stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show and admitted that she confused her hilariously Paternity co-star of Brad Pitt. As fate would have it, Lauren is a neighbor with Dax and his wife. Kristen bell and the Gilmore girls alum remembered the time he saw the Expert armchair podcast host that channels the Once upon a time in Hollywood star.

"And then, one day, this is how I know we will be friends until we die, he came by the street in a car and I drove down the street and greeted me and said: & # 39; That is Brad Pitt!", he told the host Ellen Degeneres. "And, for some reason, I thought it was Brad Pitt and I lowered the window and thought," I thought you were Brad Pitt. "And he said," I love you forever. "

Lauren added: "Yes, Dax is a cute boy."