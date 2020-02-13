Lauren Graham totally thought that this actor was Brad Pitt

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
This is going to do Dax shepardthe day.
Thursday, Lauren Graham stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show and admitted that she confused her hilariously Paternity co-star of Brad Pitt. As fate would have it, Lauren is a neighbor with Dax and his wife. Kristen bell and the Gilmore girls alum remembered the time he saw the Expert armchair podcast host that channels the Once upon a time in Hollywood star.
"And then, one day, this is how I know we will be friends until we die, he came by the street in a car and I drove down the street and greeted me and said: & # 39; That is Brad Pitt!", he told the host Ellen Degeneres. "And, for some reason, I thought it was Brad Pitt and I lowered the window and thought," I thought you were Brad Pitt. "And he said," I love you forever. "
Lauren added: "Yes, Dax is a cute boy."
In the past, Dax has made his love for him Fight club Well-known actor. In September, the Baby mama the star received a sweet surprise from Brad when he was the guest host Ellen's show. He yelled at Dax, saying, "I'm a little in love with Dax Shepard."
Four months later, the podcast presenter still couldn't stop talking when he visited the show again. "I haven't got over it," Dax told Ellen. "First, a dangerous move for you to do it only as a surprise while I was the guest host because, as I learned, there are many balls in the air here. OK? You're juggling very fast. And, you get hit with something like that, the love of your life telling you that it is not reciprocated, in fact, he likes you back, that is overwhelming. But I continued and we finished the show. "
Still on the subject of Brad, the funny man shared that the two have a complete bromance. "I went on a date with him," Dax continued. "I'm not kidding. In the style of Brad Pitt, it was spectacular. We took a helicopter, you think I'm lying, we took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding a motorcycle. And only the two of us. I just got on. to this motorcycle track. "
He added: "I felt like Beautiful woman. I felt like Julia Roberts in Beautiful woman. I was waiting for him to put that helicopter in Rodeo and let me go crazy in one of those stores with his credit card. If it had happened, I wouldn't have been surprised. It was that amazing. "
Since his first date went so well, the father of two told Brad how he wants to spend the second. "The next date, we hope it is a kind of beach community where we can splash a little," he explained. "Brad, let's go to the beach, my friend."
Or maybe Dax could invite Brad to his house and Lauren can share his funny story about mixing the two?
