Latest photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in New Zealand



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most beloved couples in the country. They are worshiped by millions of fans and supporters and you can't deny that. Virat is the super captain of the Indian Cricket Team, while Anushka, a top-level actor. The power duo gives a couple of goals every time they come together.

Currently, the Indian Cricket Team is touring in New Zealand playing games. Anushka is accompanying her husband there. Some photos of the couple having a gala in the company of the other on Virat's day off have appeared online. We couldn't help enumerating them for you. Check them out here.

