Lara Stone's commitment to the property developer boyfriend confirmed

The model, whose marriage to British comedian David Walliams ended in 2015, has been dating David Grievson since she met him through the Tinder dating app in 2018.

Model Lara stone has confirmed reports that she is ready to marry again.

The ex-wife of the British comedian and author. David Walliams is committed to real estate developer David Grievson.

The engagement comes almost five years since Stone separated from Walliams, the father of his six-year-old son, Alfie. Announced the news at the Gymkhana VIP dinner in Mayfair, London.

"They are engaged," says their spokesman.

