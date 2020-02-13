Lakers Top Nuggets in the exciting OT Battle of West & # 39; s Best – Up News Info Los Angeles

– LeBron James was not about to reach the All-Star break, nor was Anthony Davis.

“I realized that they were locked in the previous game. LeBron had his shirt 80 minutes before the game, "guard Alex Caruso said after the 120-116 overtime triumph of the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver on Wednesday night.

James recorded his 12th triple-double of the season, tied with Luka Doncic for the NBA lead, and Davis scored seven of his 33 points in overtime when Western Conference leaders took a 41-12 record and an advantage. of four games in second place. place Denver in the rest of the stars.

"I was trying to be sharp laser, laser focused as I could," James said. "I know the break is coming, but I wasn't going to take this opportunity for granted. I wanted to play extremely well tonight for our ball club and I wanted us to play extremely well before the break on a high note. And our team, we responded very well "

The Nuggets were the best team in the league, having won six of seven, including short stunners in Milwaukee and Utah.

Then, James, who had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, saw this as a preparation for the playoffs.

"Every opportunity we have to play in a closed game against a difficult opponent is a learning experience for all of us," he said. "It prepares us for a postseason game in which it will be round trip, round trip. I thought tonight was a playoff environment for both teams, being number 1 and number 2 in the Western Conference, competing for the post. We were just trying to make plays as necessary. And AD was there knocking down big 3s and getting a block and some stops, the jump ball, too. It was a great moment. "

In addition to his 33 points, Davis tied the All-Star Nikola Jokic for a key jump ball at the end of the regulation when officials had to give up the basket for the big Denver man after he pulled the Davis ball away and He put it in the basket.

Jokic has 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, who saw his four-game winning streak broke.

Dwight Howard added 14 points for the Lakers, who improved their best NBA record to 23-5.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 33 points, but Jokic had late foul problems and made some crucial mistakes in the extra period, including a rotation in a bad pass with 19 seconds left after spending an open triple with Denver down 119 – 116.

The round-trip game was overtime tied at 111 when James's 15-footer foot hit the iron and bounced off the doorbell.

Gary Harris's triple tied him at 116 with 3:06 remaining in overtime, but the Nuggets suddenly went cold, especially Jokic, who missed three shots and avoided an open 3 with 20 seconds remaining and the Nuggets fell 119-116 . He continued with a bad direct pass to the arms of Kentavious Cadlwell-Pope.

“It was a closed game. We just don't execute in the last minutes, "Jokic said." I made a lot of terrible mistakes. Every decision was bad. So, I need to be better with my decision making. I think I just need to look to shoot a little more. "

NO LEAKAGE

LA opened the second half with a triple by Danny Green and a slam dunk by James for an 11-point lead, the biggest of the Lakers night. But the Nuggets used an 11-0 run crowned by Jokic's triple long to tie at 66.

Jokic picked up his fourth foul and went to the bank with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter. The Nuggets vehemently discussed the call because Davis took three steps in the painting before contact and should have been called for a trip.

But his teammates took over to give the Nuggets a 87-84 lead in the last quarter. Jokic returned with Denver losing 97-94 with 7½ minutes remaining in the regulation.

James' jumper put Los Angeles ahead 53-51 and his momentum into the ring with a tenth of a second on the left gave the Lakers a 61-55 half-time lead.

SILVER LINING

Despite the disappointment, the Nuggets are pleased to keep a 38-17 record in the All-Star break.

"Of course, nobody wants to lose, but we lost to an incredible team," said Jokic, who was beaten after 37 minutes of having James, Davis and Dwight Howard attacking him in waves. “They are one of the best teams in the NBA at the moment. They are playing at a really high level. It is not a bad thing to lose against them, especially because they are overtime and we fight. "

And Denver was without the injured trio of Mason Plumlee, Michal Porter Jr. and Will Barton III.

"We're still seconds," said Jokic, "so I like it."

TIP-INS

Lakers: He took control in the second quarter beating Denver 20-8 in the paint. … The Lakers forced Denver to commit a couple of 24-second violations, even in the first possession of the game.

Nuggets: Jokic was honored by his All-Star team in a pre-game ceremony that included a framed All-Star shirt. … The reserves Paul Millsap, Monte Morris and Noah Vonlieh each sank their only 3-point attempt in the first half, while the initial five were 3 combined by 10 from long distance.

