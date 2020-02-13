Lady Gaga presents dramatic bleached eyebrows on Selfie without makeup

Lady Gaga It is giving us a million reasons to change our eyebrows.
On Wednesday, the "Shallow,quot; singer gave her 39 million followers a closer look at her bleached eyebrows. In its publication, it can be seen posing for a selfie without makeup and with bubblegum pink hair, which ties in style in a medium bun with a matching silk curl. Gaga captioned the photo, "Sushi !!!!!!" and added a series of festive emojis.
Before showing off her fierce new eyebrows, Gaga showed them cleverly a week before in another post with her boyfriend. Michael Polansky. Sharing a sweet hug during her trip to Miami for her AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night performance before the Super Bowl, the Grammy winner was enjoying the company of her audio engineer beau and wearing her pink strands and eyebrows noticeably clearer.
When making his relationship on Instagram official, Gaga shared a photograph of both of his vacations and wrote: "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"
The unexpected transformation of Gaga's forehead came days after he revealed that his beauty brand Haus Labs has something special in the works. Before going on stage at AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night, the A star has been born The actress walked the red carpet with something of the brand's next release and mocked her arrival after the show.
"I loved acting in Miami," she wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of herself with dark eyebrows, dramatic eyelashes, a vibrant pink lip and a stiletto-shaped metal manicure. "What an amazing weekend. I had something new on the red carpet …"
With most Haus Labs products at the service of the eye category and its freshly bleached eyebrows, all signs seem to be pointing towards an exciting new eyebrow innovation. But, as all Little Monsters know, everything is possible when it comes to Gaga and her glamor.
Since the launch of the brand in 2019, Haus Labs has taken the beauty industry by surprise with its vibrant variety of lipsticks, eyeliners and eye shadows, not to mention its cat-eye stickers that change the game. With the aim of creating reinvented versions of the basic cosmetic products, the singer of "Bad Romance,quot; shared that her mission is to empower makeup enthusiasts and give them the tools to be as authentic as possible.
"Between developing formulas, mixing the tones, designing the packaging and components, as well as shaping the models and collaborating on the style, direction and being the creative director, pulling every night making boards that will show all our images and art, This release is very special for me, "he shared with fans on Instagram before the official launch of the brand. "We are a family on a mission: to inspire courage, to inspire a positive community that generates self-acceptance. We want to see you as you see yourself. Thank you for embarking on this journey with me."
Gaga continued: "This is not just makeup. It's a battle. A battle for your life. And I hope this makeup will inspire you as much as makeup when I fell in love and helped me discover myself. I love you. We want you to love yourself to yourself ".
