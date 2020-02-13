Lady Gaga presents dramatic bleached eyebrows on Selfie without makeup

Lady Gaga It is giving us a million reasons to change our eyebrows.

On Wednesday, the "Shallow,quot; singer gave her 39 million followers a closer look at her bleached eyebrows. In its publication, it can be seen posing for a selfie without makeup and with bubblegum pink hair, which ties in style in a medium bun with a matching silk curl. Gaga captioned the photo, "Sushi !!!!!!" and added a series of festive emojis.

Before showing off her fierce new eyebrows, Gaga showed them cleverly a week before in another post with her boyfriend. Michael Polansky. Sharing a sweet hug during her trip to Miami for her AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night performance before the Super Bowl, the Grammy winner was enjoying the company of her audio engineer beau and wearing her pink strands and eyebrows noticeably clearer.

When making his relationship on Instagram official, Gaga shared a photograph of both of his vacations and wrote: "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"