Kylie Jenner joins BFF Stassie at the star-filled Valentine's party

Lady in Red!

Kylie Jenner It is getting into the Christmas spirit! The beauty mogul came out to attend a Valentine's Day Party Wednesday night, wearing red toes for the theme party. Kylie, 22, put on a bold red set of Body By Raven Tracy for her friend Stassie KaranikolaouHoliday party, held in Beverly Hills. the keeping up with the Kardashians Star combined the look with a portfolio of lips from Judith Leiber.

Kylie posted some photos of her outfit on Instagram, writing, "Someone said there was a vday party ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️".

The star-filled guest list also included Kylie's brother, Brody jenner, as much as Chris Brown, Diplo, French montana, Madison Beer Y Olivia Jade.

"Kylie arrived at approximately 11:30 p.m. Most of the guests had already reached that point," a source tells E! News. "He wore a red jumpsuit with his hair up, he looked great."

"They kept him quite calm and didn't play loud music," the source continues. "There were probably about 100 people there."