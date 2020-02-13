Kylie Jenner joins BFF Stassie at the star-filled Valentine's party

Lady in Red!
Kylie Jenner It is getting into the Christmas spirit! The beauty mogul came out to attend a Valentine's Day Party Wednesday night, wearing red toes for the theme party. Kylie, 22, put on a bold red set of Body By Raven Tracy for her friend Stassie KaranikolaouHoliday party, held in Beverly Hills. the keeping up with the Kardashians Star combined the look with a portfolio of lips from Judith Leiber.
Kylie posted some photos of her outfit on Instagram, writing, "Someone said there was a vday party ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️".
The star-filled guest list also included Kylie's brother, Brody jenner, as much as Chris Brown, Diplo, French montana, Madison Beer Y Olivia Jade.
"Kylie arrived at approximately 11:30 p.m. Most of the guests had already reached that point," a source tells E! News. "He wore a red jumpsuit with his hair up, he looked great."
"They kept him quite calm and didn't play loud music," the source continues. "There were probably about 100 people there."
Dylan Sprouse He also attended the party, taking photos of the photographers and "got a little playful with one," according to the informant who adds that the Disney student "seemed to be in a very good mood."
