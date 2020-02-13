Kylie Jenner has reconciled with Travis Scott in the Down-Low and these hot Valentine's Day photos have fans

Red never looked so sexy! Kylie Jenner celebrates Valentine's Day looking sexier than ever while doing so.

While rumors circulate that Kylie has reconciled with her baby daddy, Travis Scott; She decided to send languages ​​moving by sharing some impressive photos on social networks.

Stormi Webster's mother opted for a tight red outfit and an elegant hairstyle for the event.

Meanwhile, reliable sources have made it clear TMZ and E! That the former couple has rekindled the flames of love. Tonight entertainment They said they are in love and that they are dating in secret.

Another tipster said Hollywood life: “Kylie and Travis really enjoy each other and are in love, but it can often be difficult to navigate their lives at such an early age. The couple needed to step back to reassess many things, but in doing so, they are now better than ever. ”

The same source explained: “Kylie and Travis are avoiding putting a label on things because as soon as they do, they will receive a million opinions. And at this time they simply don't want to deal with it. They are still solving things and trying to slow everything down. ”

The expert continued to say: "They spend a lot of time together and none of them sees anyone else. But they also spend a lot of time doing their thing. Kylie often does things with her daughters, or even with her, Stormi and her family. She is making a great point to maintain its independence at this time. That is very important to her. "

The friend shared: “They both have so many things happening with careers that tend to focus on all that. And when they are together, the focus is mainly on Stormi, and there is no time for love and affection. They are really trying to discover the best way to get back to the romantic side of things, and that is taking some time. They are trying to make the right moves to get back to what they had, but it is still a work in progress. "

The observer concluded: "It is also something that is 50/50 in which way it will ultimately be supported for them." They still need much more time to determine if they can be a completely engaged couple again. It is a difficult time they are browsing. They can only hope for the best and decide to try. But they are fully aware that there are no guarantees to move forward besides being loving parents. ”

