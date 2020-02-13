Kyle Edmund in the quarterfinals of the New York Open, but Cameron Norrie beat | Tennis news





Kyle Edmund is in a second quarter-final of the year, having recorded a victory in straight sets over Dominik Koepfer

British number three, Edmund, is struggling to regain his best form after a 2019 plagued with injuries and a slow start this year that included a first-round loss at the Australian Open last month.

However, the eighth seed began the game of the day in New York with a 6-2 and 6-4 victory over their lower-ranking opponent to reach the last eight and record consecutive victories for the second time this season.

Edmund was a quarterfinalist in Auckland before his disappointment in Melbourne, where he was defeated by Dusan Lajovic, and will expect to go better when he faces Kwon Soon-woo for a place in the semifinals.

Soon-woo surprised Milos Raonic and Korea's No. 84 world is in his second quarter of an individual ATP final, but first at level 500, while Edmund is pursuing a second individual title in his career.

British number two Norrie followed Edmund to the indoor court at the National Coliseum in Uniondale to face Taiwanese Jason Jung, but could not support his own first round victory.

After beating American Brian Shi on Wednesday, the seventh seed fought against Jung's service, forcing only one break point during his draw in the second round and finally yielding 6-4 6-4.

