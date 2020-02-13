KUWK: Blac Chyna admits that he wrapped the phone's charging cable around the neck of former Rob Kardashian, but insists he didn't try to strangle him!

%MINIFYHTML84f1d19ee15bc39a42de651cedd5d4ae11% %MINIFYHTML84f1d19ee15bc39a42de651cedd5d4ae12%

In some new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Blac Chyna admitted that, in fact, he used a telephone charging cable with his second dad, Rob Kardashian, during a particularly explosive fight. However, she insisted that she was not trying to hurt Kardashian's only son.

Chyna's lawyer, Lynne M. Ciani, is trying to get Rob to dismiss the lawsuit against her!

The reason is that, while she really wrapped an iPhone cable around Rob's neck, she didn't plan to strangle him as the man claimed!

A September video testimony obtained by the news media makes Chyna tell lawyer Martin Singer that she just put the cord around her neck "jokingly,quot;, before continuing to explain that "And after that, we had fun,quot; .

The mother of two children also admitted to tearing his shirt that same night, but could not remember whether before or after the incident of the telephone charging cable.

The filmed testimony makes her agree with the lawyer that she put the cord around Rob's neck while holding it with both hands but "not to hurt him, no."

That means that she also denied pulling the cord, trying to strangle her daddy baby, that the cord was completely wrapped around her neck and that she tied it in the back so she could pull it.

Finally, Blac Chyna denied scratching his fiancé at that time.

This comes after Rob's testimony and, therefore, his version of the story was also revealed.

He argued that what she did with the cordon was a nonsense & # 39; since he is & # 39; the father of his son, who also takes care of his family, and who has just had a child with her, and who is loyal to his. & # 39;

During the same video testimony, Rob also confessed that he really tried to work with Chyna and wanted to have more children with her. The two share daughter Dream, born in November 2016.



