Kumar Sangakkara is delighted to start the MCC tour and hopes that countries will play cricket again in Pakistan | Cricket News





MCC President Kumar Sangakkara expects international countries to follow Sri Lanka's leadership and play in Pakistan

Kumar Sangakkara hopes that the Marylebone Cricket Club tour of Pakistan will help encourage nations to consider the country "as one of the best cricket destinations."

The president of MCC, Sangakkara, was part of the side of Sri Lanka that was attacked in 2009 when 12 armed men opened fire on the team bus near Gaddafi Stadium.

But the 42-year-old man, back in Lahore at the beginning of the first MCC tour of Pakistan in 48 years, says he is determined to help the nation organize more games in the future.

"On behalf of the CCM and for me personally, we are delighted to be here," Sangakkara said.

"Sri Lanka was one of the first teams to return and play test cricket here. And as a fellow Sri Lankan and also as president of the MCC and as part of this tour, I am very happy that we can do our part to try to Encourage countries to look at Pakistan as one of the best cricket destinations.

"It has been that way in the past, and I am sure it will be that way again very soon."

The MCC will play a game of more than 20 against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday before facing the Shaheens of Pakistan in a match of more than 50 on Sunday.

Tourists, whose 12-man squad includes Ravi Bopara, Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Ross Whiteley, will face Northern and Multan Sultans in games over 20 on February 17 and 19, respectively.

Wasim Khan, executive director of the Pakistan Cricket Board, described the tour as a "big hit."

"Until we break the barrier of the arrival of non-Asian countries, it will always be difficult for us to take the first step."

"But Kumar (Sangakkara) has stood firm from the beginning that Pakistan was a safe place to come and play cricket. It was necessary to bring cricket back to the country, the nation, the people, but also to our sustainability. as well as a nation. "

England has not played a series of tests in Pakistan since 2005, when Michael Vaughan's team suffered a 2-0 loss, with subsequent series in 2011/12 and 2015/16 in the United Arab Emirates.

In December, Pakistan completed its first Test series victory in its homeland for 13 years when they beat Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Watch for a special behind-the-scenes feature on the MCC tour of Pakistan later in the year at Sky Sports Cricket.