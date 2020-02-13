Kristin Cavallari has a wild night with Heidi and Audrina

Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge They have traded in Hollywood for Music City.
On this brand new night Very cavallari, The hills The stars visited Nashville to catch up with lifelong friends Kristin Cavallari. This visit could not have come at a better time since James's tycoon was still struggling after his fall from ex-BFF Kelly Henderson.
"It really made me miss my old man a lot Hills friends, "Cavallari said in a confessional." In fact, I have been texting with Audrina and Heidi a lot. Therefore, I would really love to see them and just hang out with girls and reconnect. "
As Kristin told her husband Jay cutlerHeidi and Audrina have been "burned by people in the past,quot; and come from the same world of reality shows. While Kristin knew Audrina in The hillsHe said he has known Heidi since he was 18 years old.
"Audrina, Heidi and I have a lot in common. Not only do we have this bond for life by being together in these programs, but we have been through many of the same things," added the mother of three children. "You know, the people who use you or the people in your life for the wrong reasons, so I'm really grateful that I still have them in my life."
In addition, Cavallari promoted the "trust and support,quot; he still receives from his MTV peers all these years later. Therefore, I was more than excited when Heidi and Audrina arrived in Nashville.
As expected, Heidi and Audrina enjoyed the fact that Kristin lives in the country on a farm. Even so, Kristin was not the only one who changed, since the three women are now mothers and have grown from the age of 20. Hills days.
In fact, Nashville's trip marked the first time Heidi was away from his son Stone gunner. Fortunately husband Spencer Pratt He had things under control in Los Angeles, giving Heidi a chance to break loose.
"They are so solid. All the drama and all the things that are thrown at you during filming and not filming and the press have endured it," Audrina praised regarding Heidi and Spencer's relationship.
Fun fact: it was actually Kristin who introduced the famous Speidi duo. According to the lifestyle mogul, Heidi "loved him the moment she (she) saw him,quot;.
The ladies continued walking down the path of memories at dinner while Kristin and Audrina laughed at their old enmity over Justin Bobby Brescia.
"You and I talked before and we thought, & # 39; Ok! We know they want us to fight for Justin & # 39;. And we think, & # 39; Fuck that! We're not going to do that & # 39;" Laguna Beach veteran recalled his infamous pool party fight. "The next thing I know is that I wonder, & # 39; What? Are we fighting? … Ok! It will be like this & # 39;".
Next memory on deck? Opening party of Kristin's house where Heidi presented her plastic surgery.
"That was when you arrived after the surgery and we thought, & # 39; Oh my God, Heidi, you look amazing! & # 39; Cavallari has shared.
"Like, & # 39; what? I can't hear you! I can't talk! I'm plastic and fantastic & # 39;" Heidi joked in response. "I almost died. That doctor had me completely engaged. They should put me on Botched".
In an attempt to find Audrina as a "honky tonk man,quot; The hills Veterans continued their evening at a local bar. While the tour felt "like being in The hills"Cavallari noticed that they did not become too wild.
After having a little champagne, Heidi and Kristin stalked Audrina with a "modern cowboy."
"Let's go here, cowboy," Kristin shouted.
"He likes you," Heidi added.
Despite being mortified, Audrina found herself dancing with the handsome local. As the night progressed, Heidi ended up on stage and dancing online.
Still, the night was not without drama. The next day, Audrina informed Kristin that a boy approached her outside the bar and told her the Kristin / Kelly drama.
"This guy approached me and said: & # 39; We have someone in common. My best friend is Kelly and Kristin is a bitch & # 39;". The hills: new beginnings retransmitted star
According to Audrina, she defended Kristin and made the mysterious man see her side of things. "Then I thought, & # 39; you know, if you think Kristin is a bitch, at least she's black or white,quot; Brotherhood Row The actress continued. "& # 39; There is no gray, Kristin is very direct. You know exactly where he stands and that is respectable & # 39;".
Of course, Kristin thanked Audrina for her support and felt "validated,quot; after hearing about this meeting.
What was your favorite moment of Kristin's mini? Hills meeting? Be sure to tell us.
Watch a new episode of Very cavallari Thursdays at 9 p.m., only at E!