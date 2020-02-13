Kristin Cavallari has a wild night with Heidi and Audrina

Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge They have traded in Hollywood for Music City.

On this brand new night Very cavallari, The hills The stars visited Nashville to catch up with lifelong friends Kristin Cavallari. This visit could not have come at a better time since James's tycoon was still struggling after his fall from ex-BFF Kelly Henderson.

"It really made me miss my old man a lot Hills friends, "Cavallari said in a confessional." In fact, I have been texting with Audrina and Heidi a lot. Therefore, I would really love to see them and just hang out with girls and reconnect. "

As Kristin told her husband Jay cutlerHeidi and Audrina have been "burned by people in the past,quot; and come from the same world of reality shows. While Kristin knew Audrina in The hillsHe said he has known Heidi since he was 18 years old.

"Audrina, Heidi and I have a lot in common. Not only do we have this bond for life by being together in these programs, but we have been through many of the same things," added the mother of three children. "You know, the people who use you or the people in your life for the wrong reasons, so I'm really grateful that I still have them in my life."