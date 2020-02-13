Kristin Cavallari dishes about his cameraman Ex Hills

Spilling tea
In this completely new tonight clip Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari opens up about his time in The hills, including a silent relationship with a cameraman. The rare tycoon James conveys this gossip while she reveals to Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge that she stayed close to the old flame Brody jenner.
"I talk to Brody here and there. I mean, not much, but yes, we've kept in touch with security." Laguna Beach veteran relays. "We left when I was 18 and then when I entered The hills, we don't really go out. "
In fact, according to Cavallari, their false romance allowed them to "be friends and hang out." Ironically, while filming the success of MTV, the now mother of three children was dating a cameraman, named Miguel.
"No! I didn't even know this," says Montag in shock.
As Patridge is heard to say, the duo began "towards the end,quot; of the series.
"We went out for a few months and nobody knew," confirms the lifestyle guru. "And I was dating Brody on the show and, meanwhile, Miguel was like filming him."
"That's very awkward." Spencer PrattThe wife jokes.
Finally, the couple was exposed thanks to the paparazzi who caught them at a Canadian airport. Understandably, at that time, Kristin says she was upset since they were caught "a week before the end of the program."
"I went out with a cameraman, yes. Of course," concludes Cavallari in a confessional. "No one knew because I am a professional and we kept it a secret. But it was fun."
For all this and more, be sure to see the preview!
Watch a new episode of Very cavallari Thursdays at 9 p.m., only at E!