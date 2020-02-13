Kristin Cavallari dishes about his cameraman Ex Hills

Spilling tea

In this completely new tonight clip Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari opens up about his time in The hills, including a silent relationship with a cameraman. The rare tycoon James conveys this gossip while she reveals to Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge that she stayed close to the old flame Brody jenner.

%MINIFYHTML1ec36bc49e98b17b40ff47cad27ffef213% %MINIFYHTML1ec36bc49e98b17b40ff47cad27ffef214%

"I talk to Brody here and there. I mean, not much, but yes, we've kept in touch with security." Laguna Beach veteran relays. "We left when I was 18 and then when I entered The hills, we don't really go out. "

%MINIFYHTML1ec36bc49e98b17b40ff47cad27ffef215% %MINIFYHTML1ec36bc49e98b17b40ff47cad27ffef216%

In fact, according to Cavallari, their false romance allowed them to "be friends and hang out." Ironically, while filming the success of MTV, the now mother of three children was dating a cameraman, named Miguel.

"No! I didn't even know this," says Montag in shock.

As Patridge is heard to say, the duo began "towards the end,quot; of the series.