Kirby reflects on the great national offer of Ville Ben Grand | Racing news





Phil Kirby

Phil Kirby is in no hurry to decide whether to let Top Ville Ben bet for glory at the Randox Health Grand National in Aintree.

%MINIFYHTMLa3e2e7e3ea46a47d62620c37c6076f0111% %MINIFYHTMLa3e2e7e3ea46a47d62620c37c6076f0112%

An impressive winner of Rowland Meyrick Chase in Wetherby on boxing day, the nine-year-old jumper apparently had his limitations exposed when a distant third behind Santini and Bristol De Mai at Cotswold Chase in Cheltenham last month.

That defeat led Kirby to remove his position from the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners and will now be ready for the Grand National meeting in Merseyside.

However, it has not yet been decided whether he runs in the most famous obstacle course in the world or in the Betway Bowl two days before.

Kirby said: "Now he will go directly to Aintree and run in the National or in the Bowl. I will teach him about some national fences, I will see how he takes them and then I will decide where we are going. Go.

"I just thought it made sense to stay out of Cheltenham. Realistically, he won't win a Gold Cup, but he might have the opportunity to get a little closer to Aintree, in whatever race he participates in."

Top Ville Ben received the 11th 2lb for the Grand National when the pesos were revealed on Tuesday and Kirby feels that the handicap could have been more forgiving.

Kirby added: "I don't think it has helped us, to be honest. It is what it is, but it has left us where we are (at a mark of 162), while other horses have had some help and had their marks lowered. or they were compressed, as people say.

"There is nothing we can do about it now and we will study some national fences and go from there."

While Top Ville Ben will not be in action at the Cheltenham Festival, Kirby's stable star, Lady Buttons, is still ongoing.

The winner 15 times retains stakes in the Queen Mother Chase champion and the Mares obstacle, and Kirby plans to make a late call about which race will compete.

"We will not make a decision on which race he runs until much closer to the moment," said the coach based in North Yorkshire.

"We will see what others do before deciding which career to follow."