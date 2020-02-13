Kim Kardashian reports a scare of miscarriage during the first pregnancy

%MINIFYHTMLdc68dda6689940bf08734abe6540d93011% %MINIFYHTMLdc68dda6689940bf08734abe6540d93012%

WENN / Nicky Nelson

During a podcast appearance by attorney Laura Wasser & # 39; All & # 39; s Fair & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; Share the story when your doctor couldn't find the heartbeat.

Up News Info –

Kim Kardashian They told him that he had had a miscarriage while he was pregnant with his daughter North, after the doctor could not find the heartbeat.

The 39-year-old reality star shares four children with her husband Kanye west. But before giving birth to her first child in 2012, Kim experienced a difficult situation when she was told she had aborted.

%MINIFYHTMLdc68dda6689940bf08734abe6540d93013% %MINIFYHTMLdc68dda6689940bf08734abe6540d93014%

"I thought I had a miscarriage because I had heavy bleeding and a lot of pain in Miami," said Kim, during an appearance on attorney Laura Wasser's podcast "All & # 39; s Fair."

%MINIFYHTMLdc68dda6689940bf08734abe6540d93015% %MINIFYHTMLdc68dda6689940bf08734abe6540d93016%

"(I) came in because you have to go and do a D&C (dilation and curettage) to clean up a miscarriage. It was Thanksgiving tomorrow and my doctor said:" Come in the morning and we'll do it on Action night Thank you, so no one will see you. I was so worried that people would find out, it was the first time I was pregnant. I was so nervous. I went in and there were no heartbeats and he said, "Oh, you had an abortion. spontaneous & # 39 ;. "

But when Kim entered the next morning, the doctor told him that he had found a heartbeat.

"And I said: & # 39; Oh my God. This is a sign, it's the morning of Thanksgiving & # 39;". So, obviously, we ended up having North, "he smiled.

<br />

Kim had a son, Saint, who is now four, with Kanye, and received Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months, through a substitute.