Kim Kardashian left fans amazed with a guide to her children's playroom

Instagram

When opening more of his impressive home, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; He reveals that each of his children has his own dedicated area in the impressive room.

Up News Info –

Kim Kardashian He surprised fans with a guided tour of the impressive playroom of his four children.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star shares daughters North, six and Chicago, two, as well as sons Saint, four and Psalm, nine months, with the rapper husband Kanye west.

%MINIFYHTML268e3b094ceba4df061aa05ac4672ac811% %MINIFYHTML268e3b094ceba4df061aa05ac4672ac812%

On Instagram, the KKW Beauty tycoon opened in more of her stunning home, while guiding fans through her children's immaculate play area.

Suggesting that they have inherited the love for their father's music, the children have a whole stage set up in the games room, complete with drums, "where our children often have a band." There is also a large basket full of "unique microphones" and colorful musical instruments, as well as a violin that North is learning to play.

There is also a projector to watch movies, as well as dolls and a row of dollhouses that North is "obsessed with."

The proud mom then introduced her fans to the "Saint area", with four shelves full of toys that include plastic trucks, stuffed animals and mini dinosaurs. Elsewhere, in the "world of Chi & # 39; s (Chicago)", there is a mini ice cream stand, as well as a toy supermarket, kitchen, washer dryer and shopping carts.

The younger brother, Psalm, also has a dedicated room area for his toys.

<br />

Meanwhile, on the other side of the room, Kim showed a bookcase full of "educational things organized for your homework that sit and do here," and there is also a closet of labeled boxes containing items that include crayons, markers, stamps, slime and bubbles, which leads to "the costume section".