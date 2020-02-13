Kim Kardashian hits the minds of fans with these videos from her children's playroom: "It's the size of an apartment!"

Kim Kardashian has shocked fans after showing her children's playroom. The truth is that your room is as big as an apartment, as some followers of The Shade Room have already said. Anyway, look at the room that Kim thought about showing:

Someone said: "She cares too much about what people think," and another follower posted this: "I don't expect anything less than that after seeing your refrigerator."

One commenter wrote: ‘hahaha. She extra like hell no one asked to see this … "and someone else posted this:" At this point, she simply throws us in the face. Okay, we're bankrupt. "

Someone else said: "Oh, no, my son would have that whole room upside down in 1.5 seconds lmaooo," and another follower said: "I had never seen such a clean playroom." I need to show this to my daughter. 😂 ’

A follower posted this: "Nobody: Kim Kardashian:" Here is another tour of what you can't afford "", and another commentator wrote: "She still shows us her house, we realize we are bankrupt!

Someone else said: "You don't have to rub it on our face, Kimberly," and another follower posted this: "She boasted for the pleasure of doing it now." Babygirl, we know you are all great. "

Another Instagram installer wrote: "Game room the size of a studio apartment,quot; I better go to the lottery soon "

As you can see, people feel that Kim is only showing her wealth.

In other news, Kim invited his IG followers to see how his family celebrated Stormi Webster's second birthday.

The celebration closely followed the second birthday of Chicago West and Kim's daughter and Kanye's daughter, and the couple chose a discreet Minnie Mouse party.

Anyway, everyone had a lot of fun at Stormi's party, that's for sure. His mother, Kylie Jenner, made sure to flood the Internet with all kinds of photos and videos of the party.



