Kenya Moore shares video of a very special scoop for separated husband Marc Daly and daughter, Brooklyn – Some fans are angry

It's been about five months since Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly made it official that they were going to divorce, but that doesn't mean it's over.

Recently, Kenya hinted with a sweet video that she and Marc are spending time together under the same roof with their daughter, Brooklyn.

the True housewives of Atlanta Star turned to social networks and delighted fans by posting a sweet video where Marc and his baby are enjoying a rare snowfall in Atlanta, Georgia.

Some fans are happy and hopeful after watching the clip, while others want me to move on because they disapprove of Marc's behavior.

One person said: "It's not KENYA! Her husband is a NARCISIST! Men like him are just jealous and envious spirits. It's as if Satan were his father, very CRAZY AND TOXIC people! They secretly feed on energy positive of the only person they should love! Kenya gives you your $ s to kiss, don't stay for the child! You got your blessed baby Brooklyn from him, leave the rest! #Mami happiness, first! #Stepdaddiesmattertoo "

Another follower made this comment: “Do you know what Mark was doing or what he is doing when you're not around… belatedly with that sister? Karma is a bitch. Also, you have a daughter who could one day get her back. ”

This sponsor revealed: “Beautiful snowy day! So cute! I remember the first time my children saw snow! We have not seen it since then in SC. 😩 Invaluable image daughter and dad, 😍 I'm waiting for you and make it your husband, keep track of what you prayed … "

A fourth commentator said: "This man loves his baby, acts as if he could not stand his mother,quot;

Wow, those are also big flakes! I live in Missouri, and we haven't had measurable snow … However, I agree. 😁 "

In a recent interview, Kenya confessed that she had not renounced her marriage.

She said: “We are in a really good place right now. Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been very kind to me. Our relationship has not been so good in a long time. I think a month after we broke up, it was around October / November, yes. I think it changed when we celebrated Brooklyn's birthday together. "

An insider said Hollywood life: “Kenya is possibly open to reconcile with Marc. They are in a good place after being parents of Brooklyn's birthday together. She just wants to make sure that any situation she puts in Brooklyn is very positive, so she takes time to solve everything, but Marc has been showing Kenya that she is there for them, so she is open, but they are being taken every day. "

Ad

A reconciliation now seems likely.



Post views:

0 0