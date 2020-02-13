Kenya Moore and Marc Daly's daughter, Brooklyn Daly continues to be more beautiful every day

Kenya Moore shared a beautiful photo with Brooklyn Daly on her daughter's social media account. Kenya created this IG account for her baby, so fans have the almost daily chance to enjoy new posts with Brookie because they just love her.

See the last photo that Kenya shared online and has amazed fans.

"Ok, ok, a little Barrett can't hurt,quot; Kenya captioned her post, which shows a pretty Brookie Daly.

Someone said: "She is still prettier every day,quot; and another follower posted this: "Omg its edges,quot;

A follower wrote: ‘The prettiest of them all💋when we are going to see his brookie room !!!!!!’ and another commentator said: ‘It seems incredible !!! She is so adorable!

A follower posted: ‘@thebrooklyndaly Hi, Cutie Pie! If you were with me, I would start every day giving you what you wanted! #charming #adorbs #rotten #americas favorite ## miracle Baby, "while another fan said Brookie is twinning with Kenya:" Oh my God! She is as beautiful as her mother. "

Somoene more sprouted over Brookie's hair and said: Brook Brookieeee looking so cute! I love the hairstyle, "and another follower posted this:" @thebrooklyndaly Mami needs to use the fine-tooth comb to separate your hair and twist it as little spinners one by one. "

Someone else asked Kenya: "So cute, wondering why you never do pigtails, like 2 maybe … always a baby here?" And another follower said, "Great! Love it. She looks like you in this picture."

A fan wrote: "Awwww she is always ready for the camera. What a pretty girl in her jeans."

In other news, it really seems that things between Kenya and Marc Daly are improving a lot to the point that they could actually be together again.

You probably already know that you have been working on reconciliation and the last video that Kenya shared suggests that this is definitely the right path.



