Kenya Moore accuses NeNe of leaking an exhaustive list of things, such as faking this emotional television moment of the "real Atlanta housewives,quot;

Kenya Moore has decided to talk about her relationship with NeNe Leakes, rather like the lack of.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star recently sat down with ET, where he made it clear that his co-star is not his friend and went so far as to say he tried to be fired from the show.

The former beauty queen said this: "We don't have a friendship. I don't think we had a friendship, and I think it was convenient and a convenient ally … so yes, I really don't see the value of being or trying to be false friends. with her ".

She added: "You know, I wasn't in our last season, but last season, I certainly wasn't friends with anyone. She was a man on an island.

Kenya was not finished; He also accused NeNe of pretending when he approached his co-stars, including Porsha Williams and her husband, Marc Daly.

Kenya said the following: "You are inventing people because you have to do it because you have no one to film with or nothing else to do, you know? So, that's what it is."

According to Kenya, NeNe participated in getting her expelled from the Bravo program: “So, nobody understood, what is this all about? I understand what it is because I have been in this really loving and hateful relationship with her, and all the hate comes from her. Its alot."

Kenya also confessed: “He tried to get me fired before I was hired for the program. I just think she has always felt very intimidated by my presence in the program. And, when I wasn't on the show, I was still talked to … it was still relevant, so that bothered her. And then, it becomes: ‘Why did you invite Kenya to your launch party to celebrate it? And at eight months pregnant? "Why is that a problem for you? So again, if you see who it really is, you will see that you are extremely intimidated, jealous, envious, whatever you want to call it, of my presence in the program."

A fan chased Kenya for the wig drama with Tanya Sam: "Kenya started the whole situation with Tanya and then tried to act like she didn't. The only reason people say something about your wigs is because you're always shading the people who use them, but you also use them occasionally. If I were on national television receiving my husband's treatment, I would not dare to open my mouth to overshadow the relationship of another person. You speak of "who is engaged during eight years ", but you forgot that you paid for a fake husband, that's worse. You look really miserable this season and it's not pretty, it's sad."

Ad

The NeNe drama has fans confused.



Post views:

0 0