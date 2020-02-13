Kellee Kim's survivors fight continues

"Season 39 of Survivor It has not had precedents for all of us, with important social problems and inappropriate individual behaviors that intersect with the game in complex ways that we had never seen before. During the course of production, we listen to players carefully, investigate responsibly and respond accordingly, including the unprecedented step of eliminating a player from the game, "the network said in a statement." At the same time, we are responsible for the final result of this season. We recognize that there are things we could have done differently, and we are determined to do better in the future. "

Survivor: winners at war It was already done when the changes were announced, but the pre-production cast's orientation included "specific guidelines regarding personal space, inappropriate behavior and how to report these problems."

In the future, CBS said "producers are reviewing all elements of the program to further support adequate interaction, including the way players live during the competition and after they are eliminated from the competition."