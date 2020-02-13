Kellee Kim's survivors fight continues

Survivor It may have happened from its controversial season 39, but the woman at the center of everything has not done so.
In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Survivor contestant Kellee kim revealed that he is still working with #TimesUp to ensure that CBS and Survivor keep going with the changes they promised to implement after their season and accusations of playing inappropriately for Dan spilo. Survivor season 39 issued its final in December, and Kim received an apology from the lifelong host Jeff Probst by how the show handled the situation. Now the show has moved from the controversial season to season 40, Survivor: winners at war, with previous winners competing for a prize of $ 2 million.
"There is a feeling of moving forward and almost forgetting, but it is really important for me to make sure that the story continues to be heard, because I think that only by remembering the story can we continue to make sure that the change occurs and that the change is maintained," he said Kim al LA Times. "We cannot allow this to happen again, either because (…) people really think that it is the right thing or because we are holding their feet to the fire."
After Kim's complaints were made public on the air, the viewer's reaction was quick. CBS announced changes to the game in mid-December.
"Season 39 of Survivor It has not had precedents for all of us, with important social problems and inappropriate individual behaviors that intersect with the game in complex ways that we had never seen before. During the course of production, we listen to players carefully, investigate responsibly and respond accordingly, including the unprecedented step of eliminating a player from the game, "the network said in a statement." At the same time, we are responsible for the final result of this season. We recognize that there are things we could have done differently, and we are determined to do better in the future. "
Survivor: winners at war It was already done when the changes were announced, but the pre-production cast's orientation included "specific guidelines regarding personal space, inappropriate behavior and how to report these problems."
In the future, CBS said "producers are reviewing all elements of the program to further support adequate interaction, including the way players live during the competition and after they are eliminated from the competition."
In his interview with LA TimesKim said she was introduced to the #TimesUp organization through a friend in the middle of her season broadcast "when she really needed help desperately." She said that as a result, CBS heard her voice and promised a change.
"In many ways, it seems to me that CBS and Survivor I want to forget about season 39. But season 39 is particularly important because of the event that happened. Making sure we don't hold on to the pain and anger everyone feels, but remembering what happened, to make sure this never happens again, is very important, "he said.
Production in a new season of Survivor It starts in March and Kim says he hopes that if someone talks, he will be heard. "This is a great reason why I think it is important to continue sharing my story and really for everyone who was part of the season and saw the season to continue with CBS and Survivor responsible, "he said.
Survivor airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in CBS.