Katy Perry reveals that fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are not invited to their wedding in front of them, and it's so awkward!

While in Jimmy Kimmel, Katy Perry revealed that her American Idol co-judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, are not invited to their wedding! However, this not all! What made the moment even more awkward was the fact that they were also there when she said it!

The Jimmy Kimmel talk show audience received a massive dose of shivering during the most recent episode when Katy uncomfortably confessed that her two coworkers are not welcome to their next wedding with Orlando Bloom, right in front of them!

It all started with the host simply wondering if his fellow Idol judges were invited to the nuptials, which caused Katy to answer that: "I can't pay them."

She continued explaining that "I'm a little cold. But I'm one of those girls where I got engaged on February 14 and booked the place on February 19. I took it very seriously."

Kimmel kept pressing and asked the singer if Lionel and Luke might act on their special day as musical guests.

However, he got the same answer: "Like I said, I can't afford them! Look, they have a lot of work to do while I'm out of getting married again."

Then he added awkwardly while the three were sitting on the sofa of the night show that "it will be a small wedding!"

Luke tried to make the situation less uncomfortable joking than: "Lionel and I have been dropping clues and this solidified."

That was when Jimmy stuck the last nail in the coffin: "You don't need to drop any more. You're not invited."

"Let's say they are on list B," Katy added.

During that same interview, she jokingly asked Lionel if she would like to officiate her wedding before adding: "Just kidding."

"The reason I don't think she needs me there is that you only need one preacher, you can't have two," Lionel replied, and Katy explained that her father is a preacher.



