Katy Perry does not invite co-judges of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; to your wedding

The successful & # 39; Fireworks & # 39; says in a new television interview that & # 39; can't afford & # 39; have Lionel Richie and Luke Perry in their next nuptials with their fiance Orlando Bloom.

"American idol"judges Lionel richie Y Luke Perry He has not been invited to his fellow star Katy PerryThe next wedding

The success creator "Teenage Dream" got engaged to the actor Orlando Bloom last year 2019, and looking forward to the couple's big day, as he told the US night host. UU. Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

However, when asked if he would invite Lionel and Luke, who also appeared on the show, to their wedding, Katy explained: "I can't afford them! Umm, no …"

"But you know what, it's so funny, I'm really like one, not a Bridezilla, my name is a Bridechilla," he added. "I'm like, I'm a little relaxed but I'm one of those girls where I got engaged on February 14 and then booked the place on February 19. I took it very seriously!"

When asked if Luke and Lionel were going to sing on their big day, she admitted: "Like I said, I can't pay them."

"I mean, no, look, they have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm getting married … again," he joked.

Katy was previously married to the British comedian Russell Brand while Orlando shares a six-year-old son with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.