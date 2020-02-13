Kartik Aaryan was injured during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan leave no stone unturned to promote their next movie, Love Aaj Kal. A few days ago, the actors were on the sets of a reality dance show to promote their film. During the show, Kartik Aaryan tried to perform a trick. While performing the trick perfectly, he injured his right hand while doing so. The actor in a recent interview confirmed that it is a hair injury. The injury could not affect his spirit and continues to promote the film with all enthusiasm.

Love Aaj Kal opens in theaters tomorrow. His fans are excited to see Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan together on the screen for the first time. The film has created a stir at the box office and has secured a record early opening according to commercial reports. This Valentine's Day launch is proving to be the perfect choice for couples and teenagers to celebrate this weekend full of love. We are waiting to see the magic of SarTik and the new version of Imtiaz Ali about love and relationships. What's the matter with you?

