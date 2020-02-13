Karrueche Tran sues former manager for allegedly stealing

%MINIFYHTMLe9126152071cea4e1d13bd6a5cd8758111% %MINIFYHTMLe9126152071cea4e1d13bd6a5cd8758112%

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Claws & # 39; He is taking his former manager Jacob York and his management company Electric Republic to court, as she accuses him of cheating her out of her fortune.

Up News Info –

Actress Karrueche Tran He filed a $ 1.4 million lawsuit against his former talent manager after accusing him of cheating on her with money.

The "Claws"star, who dated celebrities Chris BrownHe has filed court documents alleging that Yaqwb Muhammed, also known as Jacob York, and his management company, Electric Republic, committed fraud, breach of contract and breach of duty by illegally retaining more than $ 1 million in royalties from a makeup concert .

%MINIFYHTMLe9126152071cea4e1d13bd6a5cd8758113% %MINIFYHTMLe9126152071cea4e1d13bd6a5cd8758114%

According to The Blast, Tran insists that he received an inaccurate accounting report from Muhammed for his collaboration with the beauty company ColourPop and that he was only paid $ 276,000, when he was owed more than $ 1.4 million after the 20 percent administrative fee of Electric Republic

%MINIFYHTMLe9126152071cea4e1d13bd6a5cd8758115% %MINIFYHTMLe9126152071cea4e1d13bd6a5cd8758116%

"Electric had only paid Tran $ 276,003.90 attributable to the company, which led Tran to believe that the company had only generated approximately $ 345,004.87 in total revenue," according to the documents. "The defendants encouraged this false belief by repeatedly misrepresenting Tran that the company had not been particularly successful and, therefore, was expected to receive its relatively low royalty payments.

"In truth, Venture had been one of ColourPop's most successful cosmetic lines to date."

Karrueche is also demanding punitive damages.