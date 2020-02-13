Karl-Anthony of Timberwolves appears with wrist injury – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets for a left wrist injury, the team announced.

The Timberwolves said Towns had an MRI on Tuesday. That test revealed the injury.

Cities will be further evaluated during the All-Star recess. Wednesday's game is the last Timberwolves game before the break. Minnesota's next game is on February 21 against Boston.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said before Wednesday's game that he knew when or how Towns was injured. Towns had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes in Monday night's loss to Toronto.

"He's a guy who takes a lot of contact," Saunders said. "He is a guy who attacks the edge with force. There have been times when he is being thrown to the ground. So we know there is wear in that direction but there is no specific action."

Towns is averaging the best 26.5 points of his career and 10.8 rebounds per game this season. He missed 15 games earlier this season with a sprained left knee.

