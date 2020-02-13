Kanye West Sunday service will come to Chicago for the weekend of the NBA stars

The Christian music company will perform at the Credit 1 Arena a few hours before Team LeBron faces Team Giannis in the National Basketball Association game.
Up News Info –
Kanye west He will return to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, to exhibit his Sunday service choir on the NBA All-Star 2020 weekend.
The rapper-led Christian music company will perform at the city's Credit 1 Arena on Sunday (February 16), a few hours before the National Basketball Association game, which starts at night and introduces the LeBron Team fighting against Team Giannis. for the victory.
Kanye West announces its Sunday service in Chicago.
The NBA All-Star performance takes place a few weeks after Kanye's Sunday service headed to Miami, Florida, to offer a spiritual show before Super Bowl LIV, which he saw Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira leading the halftime show before the Kansas City Chiefs prevailed over the San Francisco 49ers.