Kandi Burruss wears Oyemwen and lingerie to promote Kandi Koated cosmetics: see photo

Kandi Burruss is promoting her Kandi Koated makeup and shared some photos that will take her to Valentine's mood. Wearing an Oyemwen black tulle tunic over transparent and lace black lingerie, Kandi promoted her line of cosmetics, including the Pretty Powerful Lipstick lipstick in deep red. Kandi made another bold statement with her outfit and the choice of jewelry that included large pearl pendant earrings and multiple rows of pearls on her neck. The Oyemwen tulle robe was a key figure in the photos that radiated romance, luxury and pure sensuality.

In the photo below, you can see how Kandi Burruss perches in front of a mirror while applying the red lipstick. Javetta Maria did Kandi's makeup for the photo shoot and the results were perfect. Kandi's eyebrows were perfectly arched and he had a perfect winged eyeliner and framed his brown eyes with a long stretch of black mascara. To his eyeshadow, a mixture of light mauve kept Kandi looking beautiful and natural. His skin was soft and expertly highlighted and contoured accentuating its beauty. Kandi held the lipstick in her hand as if she were ready to apply it.

Celebrity stylist Jodie Rowlands combed Kandi for the photo shoot. His hair was combed with an off-center part that flowed in loose waves beyond his shoulders. Kandi's hair turned away from her ears to give a complete view of her beautiful and extravagant earrings.

You can see the photo that was shared with Kandi Koated cosmetics 43.4k Instagram followers below.

Kandi shared a second photo of the session with her 7.3 million Instagram followers where she showed her tulle gown and lingerie. Kandi looked beautiful and you could see where she wrote her name with lipstick in the mirror behind her. Kandi asked her fans if they preferred the red or naked lipstick on it and many responded that they liked red more.

You can see the photo where Kandi shows her lingerie and her amazing pearl necklaces below.

What do you think of the latest photos of Kandi Burruss?

Are you a fan of Kandi Koated cosmetics? What do you think of Kandi Burruss' tulle robe, lingerie and jewelry?



