Kailyn Lowry publishes an edited photo of her with a tattoo on the forehead of her children's names after seeing Amber Rose and her fans beg her not to.

Kailyn Lowry is a mother of almost four years and is as proud of her children as Amber Rose, for example! That said, since the model has recently tattooed the names of her two children on the forehead, should Kailyn do the same in honor of her little ones?

This is what the Teen Mom star suggested when she turned to social networks to share an edited photo of her with the initials of her three children on the forehead.

Kailyn joked that she will do the same and that she was first testing it to see how it looks and to get opinions.

It seems that getting facial ink has become a trend already this year and social media users are generally not excited about that, most of the comments are from postponed people that the stars would ruin & # 39; their pretty faces that way.

Also, perhaps the one that received the most attention for this was none other than Amber Rose, since her tattoo is quite large and resides on her forehead, just below the hairline!

You may know that it says: "Bash,quot; (also known as Sebastian, 6) and "Slash,quot;, 4 months, which are the names of his two children.

As mentioned earlier, it seems that Kailyn was inspired by Amber and, therefore, turned to social networks to share an edited image of her with the initials of her three children tinted on her forehead, just to see how she would look.

I'm about to have all the letters on the forehead with all my fucking children 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hP7P6GQSqT pic.twitter.com/h2icRje6BE – Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 13, 2020

"I am about to have all the letters on my forehead with all my children," he wrote in the caption.

Most likely, he didn't take that plan seriously, but his fans were still crazy and begging him to think about it.

Since Kail also has many tattoos, just like Amber, he may be really considering it!



