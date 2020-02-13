Justin Thomas hit by Tiger in hard times – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLb4e10a537e5b47b893960106bd07fe9011% %MINIFYHTMLb4e10a537e5b47b893960106bd07fe9012%

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are separated by about 17 years on the calendar and 70 victories on the PGA Tour, none of which has prevented them from becoming friends away from golf.

Thomas first met Woods in 2015 in the rank of The Players Championship in his rookie year. They approached a year later during some of the darkest moments for Woods, when his back was killing him, he was not playing and had days when it was difficult to walk. His future was never more uncertain.

Both are represented by Excel Sports, and Thomas asked agent Mark Steinberg if it was okay to contact Woods. Thomas and Rickie Fowler became regular visitors.

"I was thinking about him and wanted to hang out," Thomas said.

"That's when we got close. He couldn't do much. We wanted to make sure he was still positive, that he didn't get discouraged, that we still believed in him."

Now they seem to spend so much time on the golf course.

Woods and Thomas will play together the first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational, accompanied this year by Steve Stricker, while Woods seeks his 83rd victory record on the PGA Tour. It is the third consecutive year that Thomas and Woods have been in the midweek groups in Riviera, which is probably not a coincidence, especially now that Woods is hosting the tournament.

Thomas was asked at the end of last year why Woods likes him.

"I don't know," he said. "To be honest, because I don't see him as Tiger Woods. I see him as one of my friends. Needle. To be honest, I don't kiss his (back) as some people do. I respect him a lot and how much time he has given me. But it's just two friends hanging out. "

They seem to spend a lot of time between the ropes. Although Thomas and Woods have played in the same event only 35 times since Thomas joined the PGA Tour in 2015, they have already played together in 14 rounds.

More alarming is the record. In the early years for Woods, it was rare for someone to have a higher percentage posting the lowest score. In the 14 times that Woods and Thomas have been in the same group, Thomas has a 10-1-3 lead.

The only time Woods caught him was the final round in the Bahamas last year, and Thomas is still upset about that. Looking back, he was more caught up in beating Woods than winning the tournament, and he fears it will cost him.

They started two shots behind Gary Woodland, playing some groups ahead of the leaders.

"I was so involved in beating him that I forgot about the tournament," said Thomas. "" He was tied in the lead with seven holes remaining. All I had to do was go 2 or 3 below. I just remember being done and I was so angry. I've played a lot of golf with him, but never on a Sunday when we both had the opportunity. "

As captain of the Presidents Cup a week later, Woods took Thomas as his teammate in two team games, which they won. Woods said Tuesday that he took Thomas in those two games, which got no arguments from the young man. Thomas responded on Wednesday that if he hadn't done a 15-foot birdie putt on the last hole of the second session, Woods would not have been undefeated during the week.

There is the needle.

Woods remembers those days when he could only play four tournaments, two at his vacation event in the Bahamas, for two years. He says that Thomas and his father, Mike, would come and ask him how to hit several short shots. He also learned that Thomas was not there to be his footman.

"J.T. always wants to win," said Woods. "" He is very motivated and extremely competitive, and we compete in everything we do together. That's one of the things I loved about him when I left the game for a moment and he entered the scene. He is so interested and thirsty for knowledge "

Riviera does not have the best memories for either.

This is the only course in which Woods can't seem to win. He is 0 out of 10 as a professional. The next in the line of courses where Woods has played the most without winning are Sheshan International in Shanghai and TPC Scottsdale for the Phoenix Open. He has played every four times.

Thomas played Riviera in 2012 at the NCAA Championship when Alabama met Texas for the title. He lost his match against Jordan Spieth, who bore a street bunker shot on the 15th for Eagle. What hurt so much was losing a 5-shot lead in the final round last year against J.B. Holmes

For both of them, there is much to keep their minds busy this week. Riviera has the strongest field of the year so far, with nine of the top 10 in the world. Rory McIlroy tops the list, having returned to world number 1 this week.

