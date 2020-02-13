Justin Bieber stumbles hilariously through his marriage vows in the new episode of "Seasons,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLb2884b99eb25066240270e73fb46554d11% %MINIFYHTMLb2884b99eb25066240270e73fb46554d12%

It seems that Justin Bieber was really nervous at his second most formal wedding with Hailey Baldwin. The singer shared a video of his nuptials that showed him totally killing his wedding vows as part of his new documentary episode "Seasons,quot;.

So is! Justin stumbled a bit with his worlds while trying to recite his wedding vows in September, but it all ended up being a fun and memorable moment instead of something that ruined everything.

Justin just had to repeat the words the officer had just said, but not only did he trip over the words several times, but he also resorted to asking questions.

While he and Hailey were standing there, holding hands, the officiant said: "In signal and promise of our constant faith."

"In signal and promise on our … tab?" Bieber asked, obviously nervous and confused.

The officiant repeated the phrase for him, but he still did not understand it, asking once more: "In signal and pledge?", Obtaining the approval of "yes,quot;, that was correct.

Still, Justin tried to make sure he was fine once more before asking, "What does that mean?"

As you can imagine, this made many of the wedding attendees laugh at how nice it was.

It was all part of the wedding charm and definitely made it more memorable and fun.

This is what Hailey, the bride, thought while sharing a sit-in for the documentary that: "Everything happened exactly as it was supposed to." I really believe it. Even all the little mishaps that could have happened and we stumbled upon our words. Whatever it was, I think it was meant to be that way. "

The episode also featured the end of the ceremony when Hailey and Justin shared their first kiss as husband and wife and it was super sweet and romantic.



