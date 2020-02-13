Justin Bieber spends $ 1,200 on Kobe Bryant Tribute Art

%MINIFYHTML753c8144431cf66c38547cb1eda3838511% %MINIFYHTML753c8144431cf66c38547cb1eda3838512%

The Yummy hitmaker buys the unique piece by artists Emily Bright and Tamara Marti to help raise funds for the Mamba on Three foundation of the NBA legend.

Justin Bieber wasted $ 1,200 (£ 926) on a piece of Kobe Bryant art tribute to raise funds for the late sportsman Mamba on Three, established by his wife Vanessa Bryant after the tragic incident.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player died in a helicopter accident last month, along with his teenage daughter Gianna and seven other victims.

In an attempt to support families affected by the accident, artists Emily Bright and Tamara Marti created a collection of five pieces of tribute to raise funds, with 24 percent of the proceeds earmarked for the foundation.

While each of the five unique pieces of its kind sold for $ 1,200, they also produced 260 mini versions of their Mamba bear during their two-day limited sale, which sold for $ 200 (£ 154) each.

In total, they won an impressive $ 52,000 (£ 40,115), and donated 24 percent, $ 12,480 (£ 9,628), to the organization.

The owners of Idiot Box then shared a photo of the new piece of singer "Yummy" hanging on the wall of his house. The cartoon artwork sees the bubbly-looking bear wearing Kobe's original number eight jersey while playing ball for the Lakers.