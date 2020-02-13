Jordyn Woods finds peace after leaving the circle of Kardashians

Forbes Magazine / Alex Hainer

Kylie Jenner's former best friend says her sequels with the Kardashian / Jenner family after Tristan Thompson's drama have given her a "reality check."

Up News Info –

Model and influencer in social networks Jordyn Woods underwent a "reality check" after being caught in a trap scandal with Khloe Kardashianis ex Tristan Thompson last year 2019.

Jordyn, a close friend of the family of the Kardashian / Jenner sisters, was expelled from the intimate circle of the famous brothers after she emerged, kissed Khloe's baby at a house party.

%MINIFYHTMLfff2a3c2dfbccd1443ecca17fa87a96a11% %MINIFYHTMLfff2a3c2dfbccd1443ecca17fa87a96a12%

While the incident separated the couple and drove Jordyn from the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Stars, he told Forbes that the experience has been very positive for her.

<br />

"When everything happened to me, I had a verification of the reality of what really matters in my life," said the 22-year-old. "I learned that if you can find peace within yourself, you don't need the validation of anything or anyone. It's really about being happy with who you are when you go to sleep at night. That's a real success for me."

The added exercise of the star has also proved invaluable in helping her "physically, mentally and spiritually."

"Exercising is something that has helped me overcome everything," he explained. "Through my father's duel, the scandals."

Jordyn previously passed a lie detector test while insisting he didn't have an affair with Tristan, and Khloe has said he has forgiven the couple for the kiss that separated her from the basketball player.