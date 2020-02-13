Jordyn Woods announces his first Forbes interview

Jordyn Woods made his fans happy and proud again. In addition to all the exciting projects he has been involved in so far, he has just announced his first interview with Forbes.

Of course, she couldn't be more proud, and she has every reason to feel that way.

‘OMGGG MY FIRST FORBES INTERVIEW 🖤 @forbes @forbeswomen @pauleannareid’, Jordyn captioned his post.

A follower said:: If your friendship never ended with Kylie, you would never have been Jordy, you would have always been friends with Kylie. Things happen for a reason. Congratulations ❤️ ’

Someone else said: ‘I loved your performance in the masked singer. You killed him, girl & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; I think it's her because Jordyn's brother is 21, is John Woods III and Jordyn is 22 and John said in the clip that is a year younger than his sister … and the angel in the clip represents the death of his father, he is in heaven also Jordyn was the one who held the family together after the death of his father

A fan praised her and said: ‘You are simply beautiful and so inspiring! Keep doing GREAT things! "And another follower posted:" You are amazing. Your life has changed a lot in recent years. I couldn't be happier for you. "

A staunch fan praised Jordyn and said: ‘A woman who managed to overcome all the bad comments and misjudgments is a woman who deserves a lot. I am proud of the woman you have become, I no longer see the face of a woman who was always in the shadow of another person. Now he decided to take control of his life, follow his path and make history for you and your family. Never be afraid to let go of people who are not worth it. You will never know alone and surrounded by the wrong people you were until you leave the comfort zone, leave those people and recover your shine and shine on your own. Never let anyone steal your shine. I'm glad for you @jordynwoods and I send you all my love and support from Costa Rica. Keep doing what you love and never look back. "

Jordyn has been involved in many products, and even dropped his own line of exercises. She has been promoting a healthy lifestyle and tons of exercise in the gym.

He also participates in several collaborations with hair and eyelash brands.

In general, Jordyn is definitely living his best life these days, not to mention the security of the stock market.



