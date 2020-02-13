Joey Barton indicted by FA for official party comments | Soccer news

Joey Barton has been charged by the Football Association for comments he made to a party official in Fleetwood's victory over Wycombe earlier this month.

No action is being taken against Barton for his comments after the game, but he faces a penalty for being kicked out during the game's detention time, which his team won 1-0.

Barton has been charged with a violation of FA Rule E3, which states that his "language towards a match official in the 94th minute of an EFL League One match against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 was abusive and / or insulting and / or improper and / or questioned its integrity. "

The former Manchester City player has until Monday to give an answer.

In his post-match interview, Barton questioned the display of referee Kevin Johnson in a game in which Ched Evans was also shown a red card by an elbow over Jason McCarthy.

He said: "I refuse to talk about (the arbitration standard) because it was a disgrace in my opinion.

"The FA will only fine and punish me because that is the way the cookie falls apart when things like that happen."

