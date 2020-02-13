Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave for the first time since pregnancy News

A new chapter looks good on Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Hollywood couple went for a casual walk through Zurich.
And while it may seem like an ordinary outing, this is the first time the couple has dated since the news was known that they were waiting for their first child together.
Sophie kept things casual with a bomber jacket, a white hoodie, black tights and sneakers. He completed the look with turtle shell tones and hoop earrings.
As for Joe, he showed his unique style that fans love so much, including a green leather jacket, a black crew-neck t-shirt, a black quilted jacket and plaid pants. And for those who look very close, the couple technically matches Joe's set and Sophie's metallic green nails. Good touch, guys!
For those who wonder what brings these two to the city, they tell us that Jonas brothers they are expected to act tonight as part of the Happiness begins excursion.
On Tuesday morning, multiple sources confirmed E! News that Joe and Sophie were waiting for. An insider shared that the game of Thrones The star is about four months old.
"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and very happy for them," the source shared.
Joe and Sophie surprised fans in May 2019 when they got married in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards. The couple would then invite family and friends to a second ceremony in France a month later.
And despite the busy schedules that include awards shows, tours and new Quibi shows, both Hollywood stars have a strong bond worth celebrating.
"I think for a long time I didn't have a real sense of myself," Sophie confessed previously to GlamorSS19 problem. "A lot (my happiness now) has to do with being with a person I have fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the greatest something that it pushed me to find who I am, and find my happiness in other things besides acting. "