Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave for the first time since pregnancy News

A new chapter looks good on Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hollywood couple went for a casual walk through Zurich.

%MINIFYHTMLf1665049d956c1513ee0372236dd0f3113% %MINIFYHTMLf1665049d956c1513ee0372236dd0f3114%

And while it may seem like an ordinary outing, this is the first time the couple has dated since the news was known that they were waiting for their first child together.

%MINIFYHTMLf1665049d956c1513ee0372236dd0f3115% %MINIFYHTMLf1665049d956c1513ee0372236dd0f3116%

Sophie kept things casual with a bomber jacket, a white hoodie, black tights and sneakers. He completed the look with turtle shell tones and hoop earrings.

As for Joe, he showed his unique style that fans love so much, including a green leather jacket, a black crew-neck t-shirt, a black quilted jacket and plaid pants. And for those who look very close, the couple technically matches Joe's set and Sophie's metallic green nails. Good touch, guys!