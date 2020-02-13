Jodi Ewart Shadoff shoots 66 without errors to claim the leadership of the Australian Women's Open | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML1beb1359399e5c9e3279bee5ec4120d811% %MINIFYHTML1beb1359399e5c9e3279bee5ec4120d812%





Jodi Ewart Shadoff leads directly after a 66

Jodi Ewart Shadoff enjoyed a good start at the Australian Women's Open ISPS Handa, since a 66 first round earned him the lead in Royal Adelaide.

The Englishwoman Ewart Shadoff, who has accumulated 20 results in the top 10 on the LPGA Tour but has not yet tasted the victory, made birdies in her last two holes to complete an opening day of seven under par without a bogey, which gave her an advantage of a shot on South Korean couple Inbee Park and Jeongeun Lee6.

Park provided an early highlight when he bored his wedge approach to the first for eagle, and the former world No. 1 added six birdies, although the shots in the seventh and 18th holes left her in second place with Lee6.

The birdie-birdie finish of Ewart Shadoff gave him an advantage of a blow

The US Women & # 39; s Open champion made five birdies in an elegant half-hole stretch of seven holes, and closed her 67 with her eighth round birdie in the ninth.

Defending champion Nelly Korda is three strokes of the rhythm along with Swedish-made Madelene Sagstrom, the recent winner of Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio, her first Tour title, while Georgia Hall would have been disappointed to sign for a three below of 70 having made four birdies outside 33.

But the first day it belonged to Hall's Solheim Cup teammate Ewart Shadoff, who insisted he has renewed confidence and belief in his own ability while pursuing that elusive LPGA advance.

"I feel ready now," he said. "I feel that every part of my game is up to the challenge. I hope it's a good year and that I get that victory."

"I really love golf courses here. I played well last year, and I played well here when I was here a couple of years ago too. I will leave tomorrow and try to do the same."