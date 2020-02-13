Joanna Adams appointed new UK athletic executive director | Athletics News





Joanna Adams was previously the executive director of England Netball

Joanna Adams has been named as the new executive director of UK Athletics.

Adams was CEO of England Netball from 2015 to 2019, overseeing a moment of great growth in the sport and a success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Chris Clark will cease to be president of UK Sport when Adams joins and will advise the board on a commercial plan for the sport.

Nic Coward, the interim CEO, will assume the position of president until the end of the year.

UK Sport has commissioned an independent review of UK Athletics (UKA) following a "major concern,quot; about recent issues, including its dealings with Alberto Salazar and his Nike Nike Project.

Clark said: "The role of President for UKA clearly now requires a great commitment of time during this crucial period.

"My other commitments to regulated companies and public sector organizations have increased significantly since I started the job and I have to admit that I cannot give you the time commitment you deserve at this time."

"However, I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with UK Athletics on the commercial strategy and the appointment of Joanna, and her track record of success not only in sports government but also in commercial, marketing and competition structures, It means that we have excellent leadership to take Sport in a positive direction in the future.

"Nic has already had a very positive impact and retaining his experience for this transition period was an important consideration when the Board discussed the changes we needed to make.

"The focus now has to be the future and how we will apply the learning and best practices of the ongoing reviews and ensure that the sport has an enormously successful future."