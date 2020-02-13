Jim Carrey's representative blames the media for distorting his "Wish List" comment

WENN / Avalon

A representative of the actor of & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; Make clear the accusations that the funny man proposed to a journalist in an interview.

Up News Info –

Jim CarreyThe publicist laughed at the storm surrounding the comments the actor made to a British journalist during a recent interview, insisting that his words were misinterpreted in the media.

Reporter Charlotte Long of Heat magazine was interviewing "Joking"actor in London about his new movie"Sonic the Hedgehog"when she asked him if he had anything left on his wish list.

%MINIFYHTML0a59526c4652928f23d49c3cbad01a7111% %MINIFYHTML0a59526c4652928f23d49c3cbad01a7112%

"Only you, that's all. Everything is done now," he said, clearly embarrassing Long, who replied: "I don't know what to say to that."

"Just take it," Carrey added.

The spooky exchange caused outrage on social media when fans assumed that Carrey was suggesting he wanted to have sex with the journalist.

Now, Carrey's publicist, Marleah Leslie, is defending her client in an email to the Huffington Post, writing: "This is a ridiculous non-story. Jim's full quote was & # 39; just you! That's it! everything, I'm done! & # 39; (sic) clearly and affably referring to the interview as one of the first on your wish list. It was by no means a reference to the journalist herself. "

"This is another example of a clickbait owner complacent about the dark side of the & # 39; displacement culture & # 39 ;: a dirty business made by and for people with dirty minds."

Neither Carrey nor Long have commented on the drama.