Jim Carrey Under Fire for his comment & # 39; Creepy & # 39; and & # 39; Sleazy & # 39; to a journalist

%MINIFYHTMLb4f2717f1b55ea1b8cc259cc32815d4111% %MINIFYHTMLb4f2717f1b55ea1b8cc259cc32815d4112%

The star of & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; Flirt with Heat magazine journalist Charlotte Long during an interview for her new movie, saying that she is the only thing left on her & # 39; wish list & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Jim Carrey He has landed in hot water on his flirtatious interaction with a journalist. The funny man was interviewed by Charlotte Long of Heat magazine about his new movie "Sonic the Hedgehog"when asked about what was left on his wish list, and his response caused outrage on Twitter.

"I know your movie & # 39; Sonic & # 39; has a wish list, and I was wondering, after everything you've done in your career and your life, is there anything left on your wish list?" Charlotte asked the actor, who replied: "Just you. That's all. Everything is done now."

%MINIFYHTMLb4f2717f1b55ea1b8cc259cc32815d4113% %MINIFYHTMLb4f2717f1b55ea1b8cc259cc32815d4114%

Charlotte was clearly surprised when she said with an awkward laugh: "I don't know what to say to that." Jim said while laughing, "He only owns."

%MINIFYHTMLb4f2717f1b55ea1b8cc259cc32815d4115% %MINIFYHTMLb4f2717f1b55ea1b8cc259cc32815d4116%

However, the journalist managed to handle it like a professional and continue the interview by asking the following question: "What has been your best moment on the wish list in your life when you look back as something you always wanted to achieve and you did it?" and you think: "Wow. I can't believe I did it." "

This time he became more serious, answering the question: "There are so many things. Honestly with God they keep coming. I asked a lot from the beginning. I made a check for $ 10 million for the services that would one day be provided." That came true. I asked to make the kind of roles that continue to be presented to new generations of people and that came true. I'm just pinching constantly, I'm black and blue. "

<br />

When watching a video of the interview, people couldn't help noticing how "creepy" their comment was to the interviewer. "Search & # 39; sleazeball & # 39; in the dictionary and there is a picture of @JimCarrey," said one of the 58 years.

Another considered it "unacceptable" to talk to her that way, writing: "A great [fan] of @jimcarrey but he lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and I hope he apologizes to you. But you drove very well, More power for you! "

Someone else praised Charlotte while also hitting Jim: "You're a professional, dear. How BIG!" A fourth user commented similarly: "Why is this kind of thing still happening? Well managed, you are an x ​​legend."

"Unfortunately, it turns out that Jim Carrey is a great sleazebag," reads another comment. Another added: "Why is it necessary to do this? It is creepy, sordid and unfair to someone conducting an official interview."

Others, however, think that there is nothing wrong with Jim's "flirtatious" comment. "There is nothing wrong with flirting a little. As long as it does not refer to vaginas, penises and blackmail extortion," one argued. Another saw it as a joke, "taaaaaaaaaa .. obviously I am one of the few who didn't see it as creepy. Just @ JimCarrey made a joke … yes, maybe not the best. Still, congratulations @CharlotteLLong for laughing and continue professionally as a champion. "

Jim was also recently criticized for his comments on Margot Robbie They were considered rude. During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in late January, he suggested that the Australian actress recognized her success for her good looks.

"I wanted to talk to you because you're amazing and I'm very excited for you," he said in the talk show. "It's amazing that you have come as far as you can with your obvious physical disadvantages," he added sarcastically, before resorting to the host. Graham Norton and commenting: "That's pure talent there."