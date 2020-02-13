Jim Carrey criticized for innocent flirting with a journalist, says his interview with her was on his wish list

Jim Carrey has been busy promoting his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog, where he plays the villain Dr. Robotnik. But when the 58-year-old actor sat down with the journalist Charlotte Long of the UK publication. Hot, made a comment that has brought many criticisms on social networks.

"In the movie, Sonic has a wish list, I wondered, after everything you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything left on your wish list?" Long asked, to which Carrey replied: "Only you. That's it. Everything is done now."

In the interview video that Hot posted online, Long smiled and laughed after Carrey's comment and said, "I don't know what to say to that."

Innocent flirting did not sit well with many people online, as some rated Carey's comment as "unacceptable." Was it unprofessional for Carrey to flirt with a journalist during an interview? Many would say "yes." But was his behavior really unacceptable? After all, it didn't seem to bother Long at all.

Still, some of the responses on social networks have not been kind.

"Look for,quot; sleazeball "in the dictionary and there is a picture of @JimCarrey," one skeptic wrote and another added: "It's not a nice moment. As a former reporter, I would be very embarrassed and offended if someone told me this in an interview."

A Twitter user wrote that they "lost respect,quot; for Carrey after watching the interview, and applauded Long for how he handled it.

There have also been fans who have defended Carrey for the comment, noting that the actor was simply congratulating Long because his interview with her was the last thing on his wish list, not Long.

Everyone is so angry that #Jim Carrey He said someone was on his wish list. He made a joke, joke did not land. Everyone is very offended by everything. If a comedian said that about someone, we would all laugh. The hypocrisy is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/RyAynRZqDd – Vaz Anzai (@VazAnzai) February 13, 2020

"He didn't imply sex, he said he was done with his wish list." It was an extravagant comment. People need to relax. In any case, it made it look like it was the interview on his wish list, ”wrote a fan. “I was trying to be kind. Relax everyone. "

Another noted that Carrey's comment was "as innocent as a line," and obviously referred to the interview with her. The fan added that "Jim Carrey's false indignation is crazy." The fan also noted that Carrey clearly meant that the interview was on his wish list because he said: "It's done."

Sonic the Hedgehog opens in cinemas across the country on Friday.



