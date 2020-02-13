Jennifer Lopez is expanding her empire in your closet

Jennifer LopezThe iconic style is reaching the toes.

It is no secret that the triple threat has been a famous fashionista for the entire time she has been in the public eye, setting trends and generating headlines with her outstanding aesthetics. Now, in addition to having a collection of clothes with Kohl & # 39; s, the star is putting on some new shoes, a line of its own.

On Thursday, López announced his homonymous shoe collection, JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, with Camuto Group, which will debut in March and will be sold exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse stores in the United States, Canada and online.

"Since the beginning of my career, I have wanted to do everything: music, movies and fashion. There are many facets in my career, and that is what I wanted to contribute to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become a such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles and Miami, "Lopez said in a statement. "We bring the downtown street style that represents New York, a bit of Hollywood glamor and a vitality that is representative of Miami. With this collection, I hope people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while they stay true to their most authentic being. Girls can really do it all! "