Jennifer Lopez becomes seductive in the first shoe campaign

Through its JLO footwear line Jennifer Lopez, the star of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; He hopes that & # 39; people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic being & # 39 ;.

Jennifer Lopez He celebrated his first shoe campaign with a seductive photo shoot, in which he strips to the panties.

The "Hustlers"The star is promoting the footwear line, JLO Jennifer Lopez, with The Camuto Group, and appears dressed in heels of the line in a series of stunning images, released on Thursday, February 13.

"I am very excited," López captioned the image after sharing it on Instagram. "Since the beginning of my career, I've wanted to do everything: music, movies and fashion … This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles and Miami."

The 50-year-old added that she hopes to inspire others to celebrate who they are through fashion.

"With this collection, I hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic being," he adds.

The line arrives at stores in March.