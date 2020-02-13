Jennifer Lopez announces the launch of her new shoe brand

This week, Jennifer Lopez announced the launch of her new line of footwear and bags that she has qualified as JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ. The 50-year-old singer made the announcement on her Instagram page, and noted that she designed the entire collection and will only be available on DSW.

According to Persons magazine, López partnered with Camuto Group to launch the new line. And, the singer and actress issued a statement saying that she "wanted to do everything,quot; from the beginning of her career: "music, movies and fashion."

"There are many facets in my career, and that is what I wanted to contribute to my collection with DSW," Lopez said. "This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles and Miami."

He added that they are bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, the old Hollywood glamor and the vitality to represent Miami. Lopez hopes that people will find and represent multiple sides of themselves with their collection, while remaining true to their most authentic being.

The images of the first five styles are now available for viewing on DSW.com, and fans can subscribe to receive alerts and buy the collection in advance. Those who register will have the opportunity to pre-order between March 9 and March 15, and the collection will arrive at DSW stores on March 16.

Simon Nankervis, president of the Camuto Group, says they are delighted to offer customers a new collection that embodies Lopez's life and his "characteristic style." He added that López's new brand is an exciting addition to his solid portfolio, and they are committed to building a successful brand created under the singer's design direction.

"Jennifer's passion for design combined with her authentic connection with her fans will make it a strong, successful and authentic brand," said Nankervis.

In addition to its Spring 2020 collection, Jennifer López will also launch a special capsule collection with five limited edition styles that she created to measure. In the press release, they stated that Lopez will share his creative vision "with the purpose of inspiring women to create and choose a life of trust, empowerment and positivity."



