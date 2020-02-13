Jennifer Hudson will sing Kobe Bryant Tribute in the NBA All-Star Game

%MINIFYHTMLe24859307785dfecf036a9cd9012d14e11% %MINIFYHTMLe24859307785dfecf036a9cd9012d14e12%

Wenn

The former student of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; He is scheduled to perform at the next stellar basketball game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, to remember the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Hudson will honor the afternoon Kobe Bryant during the NBA 2020 All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player died in a helicopter accident last month, along with his teenage daughter and seven other victims.

%MINIFYHTMLe24859307785dfecf036a9cd9012d14e13% %MINIFYHTMLe24859307785dfecf036a9cd9012d14e14%

On Thursday, the National Basketball League announced that the Oscar winner will open the game with a special tribute to the athlete. Hudson previously paid his respects when the news of his death was announced.

%MINIFYHTMLe24859307785dfecf036a9cd9012d14e15% %MINIFYHTMLe24859307785dfecf036a9cd9012d14e16%

"It's as if every time I go to sleep and then I wake up, someone else is gone! This news hurts my heart so much!" She wrote at the time.

Other artists will perform during this year's All-Star game broadcast, including Possibility of the rapper, who will perform a halftime show along with little Wayne, DJ KhaledY Quavo.

Chaka khan will sing the national anthem of the USA. UU., With the country music star Tenille Arts interpreting the Canadian anthem.

The format of the game itself will also be modified to honor Bryant, with an objective fourth-quarter score that is introduced instead of the usual time limit.

The objective score is decided by adding 24 points, in honor of Bryant's jersey number, to the winning score after three quarters, with the first team to reach the finish line winning the game.

The game will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, home of the Chicago Bulls.