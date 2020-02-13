Jennifer Hudson will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in the NBA game of stars

%MINIFYHTML4c4af72a772c8bc97f4026d1089db5c611% %MINIFYHTML4c4af72a772c8bc97f4026d1089db5c612%

Tributes to the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, continue to arrive two weeks after his tragic death in a helicopter accident, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. As the NBA All-Star Game is on the horizon, it has been officially announced that Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will pay tribute to Kobe during the game.

The NBA is preparing to honor Kobe Bryant in an important way during the next All-Star Game, and Jennifer Hudson is perhaps most of all. @ENews reports that Jennifer will perform a special tribute song for Kobe to start the game just before the player's presentation. As of now, the NBA keeps the song that it will interpret in secret.

However, that is just one of the ways Kobe will be honored in the All-Star Game. Lebron James team members will wear T-shirts with the number 2 in honor of Gigi Bryant and the members of the Giannis Antetokounmpo team will wear the number 24 in honor of Kobe. Lebron, who was a close friend of Kobe, said earlier that his 5-year-old daughter, Zhuri, inspired his decision to use Gigi's number.

In addition to Jennifer's performance, the NBA also announced that Chaka Khan will perform the national anthem in the game, while Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo will perform during the halftime show.

As we reported earlier, Kobe and Gigi were buried last week at a private funeral attended by family and close friends. The public memorial for Kobe will take place on Monday, February 24.th, at the Staples Center, which is home to Los Angeles Lakers, the team where Kobe played throughout his NBA career.

The NBA All-Star Game airs on Sunday, February 16th At 8 pm. EST on TNT.

