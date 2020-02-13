Jennifer Hudson will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in the NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson will lead a special tribute performance to Kobe Bryant during the NBA Star Game on Sunday.
The late Los Angeles Lakers player, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant and the other seven people who died in the helicopter accident last month will be recognized at the event. The NBA announced Thursday that Hudson's performance will kick off the game before the players present.
In addition, members of Lebron JamesThe team will wear shirts with the number 2 in honor of Gigi and the members of Giannis AntetokounmpoThe team will use No. 24 in honor of Kobe. Lebron, who was a close friend of Kobe, said earlier that his own 5-year-old daughter Zhuri He inspired his decision to use the teenager's number.
On Thursday, January 30, the NBA presented a new fourth-quarter format to remind Kobe even more. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will turn off and an objective Final Score will be established. The final objective score will be determined by taking the cumulative total score of the leading team in three quarters and adding 24 points. Then, the teams will play an untimed fourth quarter and the first team to reach the Final Objective will win the game.
At the time of Kobe's death, Hudson shared on Instagram: "It's as if every time I go to sleep and then I wake up, someone else is gone! This news hurts my heart so much! I was holding the hope it wasn't true! Lord your daughter too. "
Kobe and Gianna were buried at a private funeral several days ago. Three other victims, Gianna's teammate Alyssa Altobelli and his parents John Y Kerri Alotbelli, were praised during a public memorial in Anaheim, California, on Monday.
On Monday, February 24, the Staples Center will organize the athlete's public memorial service.
Artists previously announced in the NBA All-Star Game include Chaka khan, who will sing the national anthem, Possibility of the rapper, little Wayne, DJ KhaledY Quavo, who will act during halftime.
The NBA All-Star Game airs on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.
