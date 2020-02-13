Jennifer Hudson will pay a special tribute to Kobe Bryant in the next game of the NBA stars

The NBA has announced that the winner of an Oscar and a Grammy, Jennifer Hudson, will pay a special tribute to Kobe Bryant in the 69th NBA All-Star Game this Sunday. According to the press release of the league, the performance "will open the night before the presentation of the players."

Hudson's performance will honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend who was 41 when he died in a helicopter crash late last month, as well as his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and his seven friends who lost their lives : pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, John Altobelli, 55, Keri Altobelli, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13, and Christina Mauser, 38.

Jennifer Hudson is going to pay tribute to Kobe in the All-Star game pic.twitter.com/6V5cFevBQe – Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 13, 2020

The league also announced that Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Quavo and Taylor Bennett will present the halftime show. And, Chaka Khan will sing the American national anthem, while Tenille Arts will perform the Canadian national anthem.

According to Persons In the magazine, Kobe and Gianna were buried at a private funeral on Friday, February 7 in Corona del Mar, California. There will be a public memorial and a celebration of life for father and daughter on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife and mother, Vanessa Bryant, and the couple's three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. A source says that Vanessa has been relying on her mother, Sofia Laine, to gain strength and support during this horrible tragedy.

"She is incredibly close to her mother, and her mother has been her rock for the past few weeks," the source said. "Her mother is always there with her and the girls, and she has been keeping Vanessa strong."

On Monday, February 10, a public memorial service was held for the Altobelli family at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

As for Hudson, this is his third notable performance in honor of a late legend. In 2012, he opened the Grammy Awards with a performance by I will always love you to honor Whitney Houston, who passed away the night before. And, in 2018, Hudons sang Amazing grace at the funeral of Aretha Franklin.

Jennifer Hudson will play Franklin on the big screen this year in the biopic Respect, which is scheduled to reach cinemas across the country on October 9. The NBA 2020 All-Star Game airs on Sunday February 16 on TNT.



