Jenna Bush Hager addresses the controversy surrounding Dad and Ellen

NBC & # 39; s Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager is defending his father George W. Bush Y Ellen Degeneres after the violent reaction to his viral meeting session last year.

In October, many of his fans got angry over a viral video that showed the show's host and wife Portia De Rossisitting and chatting with the former president and his wife Laura Bush in a Dallas Cowboys game. Ellen said on her show that people were upset about a "gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president," and that she and the former leader of the United States were "friends," adding: "I am friends with many people who don't share the same beliefs that I have. "

In Bravo Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen On Wednesday, Jenna was asked what she thought about the controversy and echoed Ellen's comments.

"He had just had a baby, so, to be totally honest, I didn't pay much attention to him," he said, referring to his welcome to his third child. Hal Three months before the incident. "But I do believe that people can have different beliefs and remain friends."

"I think so too," host Andy Cohen said.