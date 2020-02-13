Jeannie Mai and Jeezy defend themselves against trolls who suggest that Mai has a coronavirus because she is Asian

Jeannie Mai, The real Co-host, he fought against social media commentators who hinted that he had the coronavirus due to his Asian heritage. Page Six reported on the new episode of The real in which Jeannie explained how she saw comments on blogs that warned Jeezy to stay away from her.

"And that is very painful," Mai explained, adding, "because there are people who are really dying for this." The 41-year-old co-host also said she heard stories and rumors that some schools wanted to quarantine Asian children for fear of spreading the virus.

Mai went on to explain how disinformation and fear often turn into hatred and fear of foreigners, often described as "xenophobia." The television show's personality explained that it was crucial for people to educate themselves.

However, Jeannie fans know he was born and raised in California, despite the fact that his mother is Vietnamese and his father is Chinese.

Loni Love also defended Mai, offering her support and suggesting that Asians talk about their stories of racism on social networks, similar to how blacks do on black Twitter.

As previously reported, approximately 15,000 cases have been reported in a Chinese province. And on Wednesday, the CDC confirmed that the fifteenth person had contracted the disease in the United States.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the new Coronavirus, (2019-nCoV), is a respiratory disease that spreads from person to person. It was first noticed in Wuhan, China. While it is possible for the disease to spread throughout the United States, at this time, the authorities are more concerned about people who have traveled to China.

The authorities have been paying close attention to the disease and how it has spread. Health professionals and people who have been close to those infected have the highest risk of contracting the virus.

Jeannie recently started dating rapper, Jeezy, after she and Freddy Harteis separated. After their controversial separation, Jeannie and Freddy finalized their divorce in December 2018.



