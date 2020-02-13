Janet Jackson recalls the fun of growing up with exotic animals

%MINIFYHTML3cace763bf6758d3d897c47ff55bf02d11% %MINIFYHTML3cace763bf6758d3d897c47ff55bf02d12%

The 53-year-old woman details the impressive collection of exotic animal creatures for pets she used to have at home, in addition to exalting herself over her daughter's love for music.

Janet Jackson He once had a wide variety of exotic animals for pets, including a giraffe.

The 53-year-old took a look at the impressive collection of creatures that had grown during a session with "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"Monday (February 10), remembering the fun he had with them as a child.

"We had so many animals growing," he shared. "We had fawn, Mouflon sheep, peacocks, a giraffe … just all kinds of animals. It was my job to feed them, clean them."

But the singer and mother of her son Eissa revealed that her busy schedule these days does not give her time to care for such an extensive young.

"It's very tiring." "You never get enough sleep … My mother did it (without a babysitter), her mother did it, why not? Why can't I? I'm sure I will need someone in the future to get help here and there , but I don't have anyone and I love it. "

These days, the creator of successes "If" enjoys watching at age three discover the love for music, noticing how much he loves instruments.

"… I came home with a toy violin, I showed him once how to hold it and that was it. Then I bought him a real violin and he got very excited. He sleeps with him," he shares. "He eats breakfast, lunch and dinner with him. I show the little children who play the violin on the iPad, then he was finding them himself, all these child prodigies. He creates melodies."